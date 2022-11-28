Telugu Titans will square off against Jaipur Pink Panthers on November 28, Monday in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022. Telugu Titans are at the bottom of the standings having two wins and 16 losses. On the other hand, Jaipur Pink Panthers has managed 11 wins and suffered six losses and are third in the standings. The match will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad and is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The clash will be telecasted live on Star Sports. Fans can also watch live streaming of this clash on the Disney+Hotstar app.

Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers live streaming details:

After a loss to them earlier this season, will the Titans get their revenge against the Panthers? 🤔 Let’s wait and watch 😉#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #TTvJPP pic.twitter.com/75wdgSPNZ9 — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) November 28, 2022

