Action in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 continues in Week 7 as with two matches in store for fans on October 11. Today's PKL 2025 matches will see Bengaluru Bulls challenge Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first match at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), while in the second contest, Tamil Thalaivas will take on former champions Puneri Paltan, where the kabaddi match will commence at 9:00 PM IST. Both the PKL 2025 matches will be played at SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Star Sports will provide Pro Kabaddi League 12 live telecast, while fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch PKL 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but after a subscription. PKL 2025: Rishank Devadiga Praises Mohammadreza Shadloui After Gujarat Giants’ Win Over Bengal Warriors, Says ‘He Has Started To Find His Rhythm’.

Today's PKL 2025 Matches

ರಾಜಧಾನಿಗೆ ಲಗ್ಗೆಯಿಟ್ಟ ಮಹಾರಾಜರು!👑⚡️ The Bulls charge into Delhi for their final 6 league stage clashes of PKL Season 12.#BengaluruBulls #FullChargeMaadi #GooliKano pic.twitter.com/wvG5jujtCd — Bengaluru Bulls (@BengaluruBulls) October 8, 2025

Puneri Paltan In Action

𝐀𝐫𝐣𝐮𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐰𝐚𝐥 🆚 𝐀𝐬𝐥𝐚𝐦 𝐈𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐝𝐚𝐫. 🤝 ಈ Blockbuster ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಿಗುವ ಭರ್ಜರಿ ಮನರಂಜನೆಯನ್ನು ಖಂಡಿತಾ ಮಿಸ್ ಮಾಡಬೇಡಿ!🤩 ವೀಕ್ಷಿಸಿ | #ProKabaddi | Tamil Thalaivas 🆚 Puneri Paltan | 11th OCT, 9 PM | ನಿಮ್ಮ Star Sports ಕನ್ನಡ & JioHotstar ನಲ್ಲಿ.#PKL12 #ನುಗ್ಗಿಹೊಡೀತೀವಿ pic.twitter.com/0TuYLKAGLN — Star Sports Kannada (@StarSportsKan) October 11, 2025

