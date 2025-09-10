The Pro Kabaddi League 2025 points table saw a massive change as Dabang Delhi KC took top spot last evening. Today's PKL 2025 matches will see U Mumba and UP Yoddhas in action, where the former are looking to edge past Dabang Delhi, and the latter wants to enter the top three in the PKL 12 points table. U Mumba, with three wins, are second in the PKL 2025 standings, while UP Yoddhas are in fifth spot with two wins and one loss. PKL 2025: UP Yoddhas Look To Spark Resurgence As Puneri Paltan Come Calling.

Today’s PKL 2025 Match Live

Edge-of-the-seat action! 😍 Jaipur Pink Panthers clinch a dramatic win with the 2nd golden raid PKL has ever seen 🩷 NEXT ON Pro Kabaddi 👉🏻 U Mumba 🆚 Telugu Titans | WED, 10th SEP, 7.30 PM on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/AX9BMWAPdv — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 9, 2025

