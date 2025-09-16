Today's PKL 2025 matches see two interesting matches lined up in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 12 on September 16. Match one will pit UP Yoddhas against Bengal Warriorz, starting at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), while Tamil Thalaivas challenge rivals Bengaluru Bulls in the second match of the day, which commences at 9:00 PM IST. Both these matches will be held at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. Fans looking to watch PKL 2025 live telecast can do so on the Star Sports Network TV channels, with an online viewing option available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. PKL 2025 Points Table Updated Live: Dabang Delhi Reclaim Top Spot, U Mumba Climb To Third Place.

Today’s PKL 2025 Match Live

Intense Clutch. Sheer Class. 💪🏻🔥 Bengaluru Bulls edge out a thriller courtesy Ganesh to light up the start of #PKL12 #RivalryWeek! 👊🏻 WATCH NEXT ON Pro Kabaddi 👉🏻 UP Yoddhas 🆚 Bengal Warriorz | TUE, 16th SEP, 7.30 PM on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/F2PCBwx33M — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 15, 2025

