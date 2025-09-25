After a day's break, Pro Kabaddi League 2025 action returns, with as many as two matches. Today's PKL 2025 matches will see Bengaluru Bulls take on UP Yoddhas in the first match at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), while in the second contest, Dabang Delhi will lock horns against U Mumba, where the kabaddi match will commence at 9:00 PM IST. Both the PKL 2025 matches on September 25 will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Star Sports will provide Pro Kabaddi League 12 live telecast, while fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch PKL 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but after a subscription. PKL 2025: Puneri Paltan Captain Aslam Inamdar Shares Honest Take on Balancing Raider and Leadership Duties, Says ‘I Don’t Let Raider in Me Affect My Captaincy’.

Today’s PKL 2025 Match Live

Pressure? What pressure! 🔥@GujaratGiants Assistant Coach Varinder Singh Sandhu clears the air about captaincy pressure on Shadloui’s performance 🗣️ Next on #ProKabaddi 👉 Bengaluru Bulls 🆚 UP Yoddhas | THU, SEPT 25, 7:30 PM pic.twitter.com/EQrunvvYkW — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 24, 2025

