UP Yoddhas will lock horns with Bengal Warriors on November 28, Monday in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022. UP Yoddhas will look to continue their recent good run as they are in fourth place while Bengal Warriors are currently at eighth. The match will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad and is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The clash will be telecasted live on Star Sports. Fans can also watch live streaming of this clash on the Disney+Hotstar app.

UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

These elite raiders are ready to lift your Monday mood 😉 Brace yourself for a dumdaar matchup between Mighty Maninder and the Dubki King 🔥#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #UPvBEN pic.twitter.com/OR8PPLBkan — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) November 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)