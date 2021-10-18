Indian sprinter Hima Das sent her greetings to fans and the social media audience on the occasion of Kati Bihu. Taking to Twitter, she posted a picture of a 'diyas' (lights) lit in front of a tulsi plant and a caption in Assamese, which translates to "In the light of Kati, bring happiness, prosperity and hope to all.

Wishing everyone Happy Kati Bihu." Kati Bihu 2021 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Messages and SMS To Send on the Assamese Festival

See her tweet here:

সমূহ অসমবাসীলৈ বাপতি সাহোন উৎসৱ কাতি বিহুৰ আন্তৰিক শুভেচ্ছা আৰু ওলগ জনাইছোঁ । কাতিৰ আলোকে সকলোৰে জীৱনলৈ কঢ়িয়াই আনক সূখ, সমৃদ্ধি আৰু আশাৰ বতৰা । Wishing everyone Happy Kati Bihu. pic.twitter.com/pra12NAObi — Hima (mon jai) (@HimaDas8) October 18, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)