The Khelo India Youth Games 2023 is already up and running and we are set to enter the third day of the competition with some exciting events in store. The action on Day 3 (February 1) will begin with basketball and archery from 8:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) followed by volleyball (8:30 am), shooting (9:00 am) and gymnastics (9:30 am). Football and table tennis will then take and they will be followed by yogasana, kayaking and canoeing and kho-kho. Boxing and badminton will close out the action on the third day. Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Official Jersey Revealed by Sponsors Sports For All.

Check KIYG 2023 Day 3 Full Schedule and Timings Here:

