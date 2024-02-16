The Khelo India Winter Games 2024 is being conducted in two phases. The first phase was completed with two major sports already covered. Phase two of the fourth edition of Khelo India Winter Games 2024 will have ski mountaineering, alpine skiing, snowboarding, Nordic skiing and gandola; and are being held in Gulmarg. A total of 361 more athletes will compete in the second phase scheduled from February 21 to 25, in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir. Fans can enjoy the live telecast of the Khelo India Winter Games 2024 fourth edition second phase on DD Sports. Khelo India Winter Games 2024 Schedule: Get Time Table, Fixtures and Full List of Sports Events To Be Held at KIWG 4th Edition.

Khelo India Winter Games Live on DD Sports

Next up! Winter Games 2nd edition coming LIVE from Gulmarg from 21-25 February ❄️ ⛷️ 🎿 All the action on DD Sports 📺 pic.twitter.com/URSsKD6OEf — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) February 16, 2024

