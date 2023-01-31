The official jersey for Khelo India 2023 was released by sponsors Sports For All (SFA) on January 31. The jersey features the Khelo India symbol in the middle with colours of the Indian flag in the background. The Khelo India crest is present at the right side of the jersey with the SFA logo on the left. Sports for All Joins Khelo India, to Invest Rs 12.5 Crore in Next Five Years.

Take a Look at the Khelo India 2023 Official Jersey Here:

