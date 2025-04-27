Mumbai Indians thrashed Lucknow Super Giants by 54 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. The five-time champions registered five consecutive wins this season. With this victory, the Hardik Pandya-led side solidified their place in the points table. After the victory, Captain Hardik Pandya celebrated the win by clicking an adorable selfie with owner Nita Ambani and invited children from NGOs on the special occasion of ESA Day. The initiative is part of Mumbai Indians' owner Nita Ambani's Education and Sports for All (ESA). As many as 19,000 children attended the MI vs LSG IPL 2025 game. What is ESA Day? Know All About Nita Ambani's Brainchild and Mumbai Indians' Special Initiative During MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Match Featuring 19000 Young Supporters.

Hardik Pandya Clicks Selfie With Mumbai Indians Owner Nita Ambani

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)