The ‘new look’ Los Angeles Lakers were up against the Utah Jazz in the NBA 2024-25 regular season game. Luka Doncic made his debut for the Lakers. The hosts – Lakers dominated the game with LeBron James and Austin Reaves leading the scorers. James scored 24 points while Raves chopped in with 22 points. Doncic played in three quarters and scored 14 points dishing out four assists and collecting five rebounds. The Lakers defeated the Jazz by a 132-113 score line and now stand in the fourth position in Western Conference with sixth win in a row. NBA All-Star 2025: Trae Young, Kyrie Irving Replace Inured Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis Ahead of Mega Event.

Luka Doncic Makes Modest Debut For Los Angeles Lakers

Final Stats 📊 Bron: 24 pts, 7 reb, 8 ast AR: 22 pts, 9 reb, 4 ast Rui: 21 pts, 6 reb, 2 stl Jordan: 17 pts, 8 reb, 2 stl Luka: 14 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast Jaxson: 12 pts, 2 reb, 2 ast, 3 stl Gabe: 11 pts, 4 ast pic.twitter.com/hmCX2tIf78 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 11, 2025

