In 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1, Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary will take field. The shooting event begins at 05:30 am and will be live across Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV.

8️⃣ #TeamIndia shooters will be aiming for a podium finish tomorrow 🔫 Which of these athletes are you banking on to win an Olympic medal? 🏅 Catch all the #Tokyo2020 action LIVE on #SonyLIV 👉 https://t.co/nsNdGYo1yD 📺📲#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/VrbqmetzAD — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) July 26, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)