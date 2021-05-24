Milkha Singh has been admitted to a hospital in Mohali after testing positive for coronavirus last week.

Former athlete Milkha Singh, who had tested COVID19 positive on May 20, admitted to Fortis Hospital Mohali as a precautionary measure, confirms his son (File pic) pic.twitter.com/uX7mcjRSCF — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)