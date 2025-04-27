Oklahoma City Thunder thrashed the Memphis Grizzlies in their Western Conference NBA 2024-25 Playoff first round 4-0, and became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander starred for OKC, scoring 38 points in game 4, which gave their side a 117-115 win, to complete a clean sweep. The current OKC team is the second-youngest team in NBA history to advance to conference semifinals, they are behind their 2023-24 Thunder team. Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History During Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA 2024–25 Match, Becomes First Center to Average Triple-Double for a Full Season.

OKC Qualifies for West Conf Semifinals

🏆 SATURDAY'S FINAL SCORES 🏆 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander records a playoff career-high 38 points as the @okcthunder advance to the West Semis! Jalen Williams: 23 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST Isaiah Hartenstein: 11 PTS, 12 REB, 4 STL Chet Holmgren: 11 PTS, 4 BLK#NBAPlayoffs presented by… https://t.co/NmUvXxl1pD pic.twitter.com/uhAH0qAyza — NBA (@NBA) April 26, 2025

