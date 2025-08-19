Naomi surprised fans in the WWE RAW Monday night. The multi-time women’s champion is expecting her first child with husband and fellow wrestler Jimmy Uso. She appeared in the ring with a custom caution tape title belt and then played a clip from the Stephanie McMahon podcast where she declared that she is pregnant. The announcement comes just ahead of the Clash in Paris where Naomi was about to defend her Women’s World Championship title against Stephanie Vaquer. Now that Naomi is out of picture, WWE will have to decide how to decide a champion for the title. WWE Clash in Paris 2025: Match Card, Date, Time in IST, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

Naomi Announces Her Pregnancy On WWE RAW

