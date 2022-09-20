The National Games 2022 will be the 36th edition of the National Games of India and will be held in Gujarat. The competition begins on September 27, 2022 but the Table Tennis event will be held on September 20, 2022. DD Sports will telecast the games on TV while Prasar Bharati Sports will live stream the game.

