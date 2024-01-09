Memphis Grizzlies star player returned to the NBA 2023-24 season after serving 25 games suspension. But his season ended after just nine games after he suffered the injury during Saturday's training session. Initially, Ja Morant was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns due to right shoulder soreness, after further evaluation, it was determined that he'll undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season. Morant averaged 25.1 points and 8.1 assists in nine games played. Memphis (13-23) went 6-3 with Morant in the lineup. NBA 2023-24: Stephen Curry Hands 2021-22 Championship Ring to Former Golden State Warriors’ Star After Two Years Delay

Memphis Grizzlies Release Statement Following Ja Morant’s Injury

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)