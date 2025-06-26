Days after the NBA Finals 2024-25, the NBA Draft 2025 took place, with the Dallas Mavericks winning the lottery to claim the first pick, where the club selected Cooper Flagg. The 18-year-old forward shone in their freshman year at Duke University while leading the Blue Devils to the NCAA Final Four. This was only the second time in their NBA history that the Dallas Mavericks held the first NBA Draft pick since 1981. The second pick in the NBA Draft 2025 went to the San Antonio Spurs, who selected Dylan Harper, son of former five-time NBA champion Ron Harper. Check out Cooper Flagg's selection video below. Oklahoma City Thunder Become NBA 2024-25 Champions; Beats Indiana Pacers in NBA Finals, As MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Shines in Club's First Title in OKC Era.

Dallas Mavericks Bags Cooper Flagg

Cooper Flagg is selected 1st overall by the @dallasmavs in the 2025 #NBADraft presented by State Farm! Watch on ABC & ESPN. pic.twitter.com/mY7n1IM8Oo — NBA (@NBA) June 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)