NBA playoffs 2024 games started with the Cleveland Cavaliers taking on the Orlando Magic side. Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points with Evan Mobley putting up a double-double performance for the home side, as the Cavs defeated Magic 97-83 at Rocket-Mortgage FieldHouse Arena. Next up from the East was the New York Knicks hosting Philadelphia 76ers at ‘the garden’. Josh Hart led the side with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Jalen Brunson also scored 22 points in his side's 111-104 victory over the 76ers. Joel Embiid (29 points) and Tytrese Maxey (33 points) tried hard to cut the lead. From the Western Conference, it was last season's finals rematch as the defending champions Denver Nuggets welcomed play-in tournament winners Los Angeles Lakers. But the first game result looked familiar as Nikola Jokic (32 points, 12 rebounds) and Jamal Murray (22 points, 10 assists) went all in to hold Anthony Davis’s (32 points, 14 rebounds) Lakers at the Ball Arena. Minnesota Timberwolves dismantled the Phoenix Suns to start off the 2024 NBA postseason. Toronto Raptors Player Jontay Porter Banned for Life From NBA For Violating League's Gambling Rules.

NBA Playoffs 2024 Game 1 Results

DEN, NYK, CLE, and MIN capture Game 1 in the #NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel! Playoff action continues Sunday on ABC & TNT. pic.twitter.com/5oDTFHlwt2 — NBA (@NBA) April 21, 2024

