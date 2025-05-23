Neeraj Chopra missed winning another first spot after the recently concluded Doha Diamond League 2025. Neeraj Chopra emerged second, as Julian Weber of Germany emerged first in Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025 men’s javelin throw category. The 2020 Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra made a foul throw in his first attempt, before improving a lot and making a 81.28m throw in the second. Neeraj Chopra however struggled again in his third and fourth attempts, making foul throws again in the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025, staying at the third spot among the eight athletes in the men’s javelin throw category after four attempts. In the fifth attempt however, he improved with a 81.80m throw distance. Neeraj Chopra, who created history with a 90.23 m Throw at the Doha Diamond League 2025, had one last chance in the sixth attempt, trying hard he went 84.14m. That was the best of his night, taking him to the second spot, narrowly missing the 86.12m throw by Germany's Julian Weber, just as in Doha Diamond League 2025. Neeraj Chopra Finishes Second at Doha Diamond League 2025 With Historic 90.23 m Throw, Germany’s Julian Weber Bags Top Spot.

Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025 Men’s Javelin Throw Final Standings

Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025 Men’s Javelin Throw Final Standings

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)