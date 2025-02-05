The NFL’s biggest game is here with AFC Champions Kansas City chiefs taking on the NFC Champions Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl 2025. This will be the Chiefs’ third consecutive Super Bowl game and fifth in last six season. Some fans are blaming ‘referees’ for favouring the side. In recent interview Super Bowl LIX, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell slams the opinion and added that the high standards are maintained. Watch the video below. Lionel Messi to Attend NFL Super Bowl 2025, Kansas City Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Playing in Front of ‘GOAT’ (Watch Video).

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Reacting to Public Opinion of ‘Referees Favouring Chiefs’ Theory Ahead of Super Bowl 2025

"That's a ridiculous theory — for anyone who might take it seriously. But at the end of the day, it's something we always have to continue to work on: How do we make our officiating better?" - Roger Goodell when asked about public perception that referees are favoring the Chiefs pic.twitter.com/uA2YX7FE7s — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 3, 2025

