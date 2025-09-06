India's Nikhat Zareen will face the USA's Jennifer Lozano in the women's 51kg round of 32 bout in the ongoing World Boxing Championships 2025. The Nikhat Zareen vs Jennifer Lozano women's boxing match will be held at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, England, on September 6. The Nikhat Zareen vs Jennifer Lozano women's 51kg round of 32 bout is expected to start at 4:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). No, there will be no official live telecast available for the World Boxing Championships 2025 event in India due to the absence of the official broadcasting partner. Hence, the Indian audience will not be able to watch the World Boxing Championships 2025 matches live on television in India. Yes, Eurovision Sport is the official live streaming partner of the World Boxing Championships 2025 in India. Hence, the Indian audience will be able to see the live streaming of the World Boxing Championships 2025 matches on Eurovision Sport. Imane Khelif, Controversial Olympic Gold Medal-Winning Boxer, Moves to Court of Arbitration for Sports Against New Genetic Sex Test Ruling by World Boxing: Report.

World Boxing Championships 2025 Day 3 Schedule for India

🔥 Day 3, Liverpool – World Boxing Championships 2025 It’s a packed day for 🇮🇳 as our boxers gear up for big clashes! 🥊 Nikhat Zareen (51kg) - 4.00 PM - A 🥊 Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) - 5.15 PM - A 🥊 Hitesh (70kg) - 5.30 PM - B 🥊 Sanju (60kg) - 10.45 PM - B 🥊 Sachin (60kg)… pic.twitter.com/upNrgtVUuQ — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) September 6, 2025

