President Droupadi Murmu presented the prestigious National Sports Awards 2023 to India's outstanding athletes in a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday., January 09, 2024. Twenty six athletes were handed the prestigious Arjuna award by the President and among them was Para Athlete Sheetal Devi. Sheetal Devi is the first international para-archer without upper limbs. She won two gold medals (Women's Individual Compound Team and Mixed Team) and one silver medal (Women's Doubles Compound) in the Hangzhou Para-Asian Games. Arjuna Award Winners 2023 List: Check Names of Sportspersons Conferred With National Sports Awards.

Para-Archer Sheetal Devi Receives Arjuna Award from President Droupadi Murmu

#WATCH | Delhi: Para-archer Sheetal Devi received the Arjuna Award from President Droupadi Murmu at the National Sports Awards. pic.twitter.com/jwkFEd2CjH — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)