Philadelphia Eagles are the Super Bowl 2025 champions as they beat Kansas City by a dominant 40-22 margin in New Orleans on Monday, February 10. With this win, the Philadelphia Eagles ended the Kansas City Chiefs' hopes of becoming the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowl titles. It was the Philadelphia Eagles' defense which was instrumental in their win. The star of the show for the Philadelphia Eagles was quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was named the Super Bowl 2025 MVP (Most Valuable Player). His performance, which was highlighted by two passing touchdowns, completing 17 of 22 passes and throwing 221 yards helped the Philadelphia Eagles come out on top. This was the first time that the Philadelphia Eagles won the NFL title since the 2017 season. Serena Williams Shows Off Her Dance Moves at Super Bowl 2025 While Grooving to 'Not Like Us' During Kendrick Lamar's Half-Time Performance; Tennis Great Makes Surprise Appearance (Watch Videos).

Philadelphia Eagles Win Super Bowl 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)