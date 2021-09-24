Beth Mooney struck her second ODI century as Australia Women look to chase down 275 runs against India Women in the 2nd ODI. Mooney opened the batting and kept Australia in the game despite hosts losing wickets at regular intervals.

Pure grit. One of the all-time great knocks from Beth Mooney 💯 She's been there since the beginning and has us right in this contest! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ouA7EfLnHV — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) September 24, 2021

