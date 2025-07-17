R Praggnanandhaa achieved one of the most memorable moments of his career when he defeated Magnus Carlsen in the fourth round match of the group stage in the Freestyle Chess Las Vegas 2025 on July 17. The Norwegian World No 1, who had lost to world champion D Gukesh at the Grand Chess Tour Rapid event in Zagreb, was totally outplayed by the 19-year-old. R Praggnanandhaa was playing with white pieces and with this victory, he became the sole leader of his group, scoring 3.5/4 points with three more rounds of Rapid Chess remaining. R Praggnandhaa had earlier defeated Vincent Keymer in the third round. The tournament has two groups of eight players each and the top four players from each group will make it to the winners' bracket. R Praggnanandhaa Leads Indian Charge at Las Vegas Freestyle Chess 2025: D Gukesh Opts Out.

R Praggnanandhaa Defeats Magnus Carlsen

The last 6 minutes of Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa beating Magnus Carlsen to take sole lead in his group at Freestyle Chess Las Vegas! Enjoy as Sagar, Amruta and Harshit commentate on this game - it's 4 AM in India now! pic.twitter.com/NcWA2xvcvY — ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) July 16, 2025

