Indian athlete Rohit Yadav clinched a qualification berth in the final event of men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2022 today. The Indian registered a 80.42m throw in the qualifying round and finished among the top-12 athletes in this round. He will play alongside another Indian champion Neeraj Chopra in the finals, who has topped the qualifying round with 88.39m throw.

Check the tweet:

Rohit Yadav [80.42m, X, 77.32m] is through to the men's javelin final! He finishes among the top-12 throwers to earn a spot in the final alongside #NeerajChopra. This is Rohit's first senior-level international competition. #WCHOregon22 pic.twitter.com/zAddKIo9FH — Shyam Vasudevan (@JesuisShyam) July 22, 2022

