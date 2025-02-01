In their final match of the season, Durban's Super Giants will clash against Joburg Super Kings in the ongoing SA 20 2025. The Joburg Super Kings vs Durban's Super Giants will start at 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be played at The Wanderers Stadium. The official broadcast rights for SA20 2025 are with JioStar, and instead of only Sports18, the live telecast of the SA20 matches will be jointly telecasted across the Sports18 network and Star Sports Network. The Joburg Super Kings vs Durban's Super Giants match will be available for viewing options on the Star Sports 2 SD/HD channels and Sports 18 2 SD/HD channels in India. For live streaming options, fans can switch over to the Disney+ Hotstar website and app. SA20 2025: MI Cape Town Beat Sunrisers Eastern Cape to Reach Playoffs.

Joburg Super Kings vs Durban's Super Giants

Wouldn’t mind some Dala Destruction in our last game of the season 😏🔥 pic.twitter.com/KVLD72A573 — Durban's Super Giants (@DurbansSG) January 31, 2025

