America Wrestler Sara Lee passed away at the age of 30. Lee was the winner of the 2015 edition of WWE's "Tough Enough" - a wrestling reality show. The American was also a part of the company's NXT brand before leaving in 2016. WWE also released a statement following Lee's passing. 'As a former "Tough Enough" winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world.' they wrote.

WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former "Tough Enough" winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/jtjjnG52n7 — WWE (@WWE) October 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)