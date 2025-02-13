SC Bengaluru will clash against fifth-placed Rajasthan United in the ongoing in the ongoing I-League 2024-25 on February 13. The SC Bengaluru vs Rajasthan United I-League football match will be held at Bangalore Football Stadium and commence at 2:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The SC Bengaluru vs Rajasthan United match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channels. The live streaming of SC Bengaluru vs Rajasthan United will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League 2024-25: Churchill Brothers Regain Top Spot With Hard-Fought Win Over Gokulam Kerala.

SC Bengaluru vs Rajasthan United Live

Matchday! 🔥 Hosts @SCBengaluru 🏟️ aim to build a winning momentum as they take on @RajasthanUnited 🛡️ while Namdhari FC ⚔️ look to return to winning ways against a determined @demposcofficial ⚪️🔵 aiming to enter the top half ⚡#ILeague #SCBRUFC #DEMNAM #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/vx3TcGYGv3 — I-League (@ILeague_aiff) February 13, 2025

