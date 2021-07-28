Simone Biles will not be competing in the all-around gymnastics competition at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Simone had earlier withdrawn from the team finals because of a mental health issue.

After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition. We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many. pic.twitter.com/6ILdtSQF7o — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 28, 2021

