The Super Bowl is an American football event which is a highly anticipated occasion that attracts millions of viewers from across the world. The Super Bowl LVII is set to take place on February 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will cross swords in the Super Bowl 2023 match. Philadelphia Eagles are the home team this year. The match will commence from 5 am IST (Indian Standard Time) on Monday, February 13. Super Bowl 2023 broadcast will be available on the leading live TV streaming platforms, including AT&T TV Now, fuboTV, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, which all provide access to the key networks airing the game, such as Fox, CBS, NBC, and ESPN. If you want to watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show which will feature Rihanna, you have options like fuboTV , offering a large range of channels and a seven-day free trial, which will allow you to view the halftime show online without any cost. The live streaming of the game will also be available on NFL+ app.

Super Bowl 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)