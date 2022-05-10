Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera has impressed for Lucknow Super Giants during IPL 2022. The speedster didn't had the best of time against Gujarat Titans but managed to bowl the faster delivery on the night, taking home the 'Swiggy Instamart Fastest Delivery of the Match' award.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)