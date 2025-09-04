One of the best T20 spinners in the world, Tabraiz Shamsi, bamboozled Trinbago Knight Riders' batting during their ongoing match against Saint Lucia Kings in the Caribbean Premier League 2025. Shamsi claimed three for 12 in his spell, which saw the Kings' bowler rattle TKR's middle-order, and which included the wicket of Andre Russell. Shamsi brought out his iconic 'Shoe Celebration' after dismissing Russell, who got cleaned up with a peach of a delivery that spun back from off-stump line and crashed into the top of the middle-stump, much to the jubilation of the bowler, with the all-rounder attempting a wild slog. Trinbago Knight Riders' innings folded on 109, with Shamsi being the standout performer for Saint Lucia Kings. Tabraiz Shamsi Performs His Trademark ‘Shoe Phone’ Celebration After Dismissing Andre Fletcher During St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Kings CPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

RING RING!

