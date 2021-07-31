One of the biggest news to come out of today’s events at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 for India was Kamalpreet Kaur’s qualification for final in the women’s Discus throw. Apart from her, Indian women’s hockey team’s historic quarter-finals qualification made the day for Indian fans. However, there was a disappointment as well as PV Sindhu missed out on finals berth and Pooja Rani’s defeat in quarterfinals. Here’s a recap of today’s events featuring Indian athletes.

Did you miss today's #TeamIndia action at #Tokyo2020 ? No worries. Here are all the results 👇 ✨ Tomorrow's schedule coming up shortly #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/RZaRgEUo0U — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 31, 2021

