Fans got to see an unexpected crossover when Team India cricketers met the Manchester United footballers amid the India vs England Test series 2025. The next Test match is at Old Trafford and ahead of that, they collaborated for a common sponsor, Adidas. Both the teams exchanged signed kits and bats and also had friendly conversation. Some footballers played cricket while Indian cricketers tried their hands on football. The cricketers also visited the training facility of Manchester United at Carrington. Team India Meets Manchester United: Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav Share Experience Of Conversations With Ruben Amorim, Casemiro and Other Star Footballers (Watch Video).

Team India Cricketers Visit Carrington Training Facility

