Rohan Bopanna scripted history on Saturday, January 27 when he teamed up alongside Matthew Ebden to win the men's doubles title at Australian Open 2024. The Indo-Australian pair defeated Italy's Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 7-6 (7-0), 7-5 to win the title at the Rod Laver Arena in front of a packed crowd. Bopanna, with this win, became the oldest player in the history of tennis to win a Grand Slam title at age 43. Bopanna has already shown that age is just a number when he earlier became the oldest player to achieve the world no 1 ranking. After Bopanna and Ebden won the men's doubles title, fans took to social media to shower their wishes. Rohan Bopanna Wins Australian Open 2024 Men’s Doubles Title With Matthew Ebden, Becomes Oldest Grand Slam Champion in Tennis at 43.

