Rohan Bopanna scripted history on Saturday, January 27 when he teamed up alongside Matthew Ebden to win the men's doubles title at Australian Open 2024. The Indo-Australian pair defeated Italy's Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 7-6 (7-0), 7-5 to win the title at the Rod Laver Arena in front of a packed crowd. Bopanna, with this win, became the oldest player in the history of tennis to win a Grand Slam title at age 43. Bopanna has already shown that age is just a number when he earlier became the oldest player to achieve the world no 1 ranking. After Bopanna and Ebden won the men's doubles title, fans took to social media to shower their wishes. Rohan Bopanna Wins Australian Open 2024 Men’s Doubles Title With Matthew Ebden, Becomes Oldest Grand Slam Champion in Tennis at 43.

'Age is Just a Number'

'What a Legend'

Rohan Bopanna what a legend 🇮🇳❤️‍🔥 43 years of age he just became the oldest Grand Slam champion by winning the Australian Open doubles ❤️❤️‍🔥 The oldest No:1 ranked player in the history of Tennis 🎾 pic.twitter.com/N3Rr1FHO6w — tj  (@TamsterzTJ) January 27, 2024

Hard Work Indeed!

Rohan Bopanna - oldest grand slam champion in history of tennis. A story of hard work, determination and mental fortitude!#RohanBopanna #AustralianOpen — AV (@itsabhinay) January 27, 2024

'Take a Bow'

Rohan Bopanna, take a bow!! Legend. Huge respect. Men's Doubles Champion #AO2024 He is the oldest player to win a grand slam in the history of tennis. #rohanbopanna — Sankalp👨‍🌾Sharma (@SankalpSharma_) January 27, 2024

And Rohan Bopanna Proved It!

🇮🇳 #RohanBopanna wins GRAND SLAM #AusOpen2024 🥰 43 yr old ❌ 43 yr FITTEST ✅ #RohanBopanna & @mattebden wins @AustralianOpen Men's doubles 7-6(7-0) , 7-5 🥰 🇮🇳 #RohanBopanna becomes World No 1 in doubles at the age of 43 NOTHING IS IMPOSSIBLE ! The special moment 📷#tennis 🎾 pic.twitter.com/Y9n7EVobbi — $uman (@Suman01official) January 27, 2024

'Rohan Bopanna You Beauty'

Winning their first doubles title at 43 is not for everyone ❤️💯 Rohan Bopanna you beauty ❤️ pic.twitter.com/26wAmU8yAe — Vishal ♥️ (@Fans4AlexZverev) January 27, 2024

Congratulations!

Rohan Bopanna becomes oldest Grand Slam champion in men's tennis, At age of 43! Congratulations @rohanbopanna pic.twitter.com/N7ooLEUFpl — Diksha Kandpal🇮🇳 (@DikshaKandpal8) January 27, 2024

