Alexander Bublik will look to extend his remarkable, unexpected French Open run by stunning world number one Jannik Sinner to reach a first Grand Slam semi-final. The Alexander Bublik vs Jannik Sinner tennis match has an approx starting time of 6:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), and will be played at Court Philippe-Chatrier. Fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the Alexander Bublik vs Jannik Sinner French Open 2025 Quarterfinal match can tune in to Sony Sports TV channels, as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2025 in India. Fans in India can also avail themselves of live streaming viewing options for the Alexander Bublik vs Jannik Sinner French Open 2025 Quarterfinal match on the SonyLIV and FanCode app and website, which will require a pass. French Open 2025: Lorenzo Musetti Beats Frances Tiafoe and Faces Carlos Alcaraz in Roland Garros Semifinals.

Alexander Bublik vs Jannik Sinner, French Open 2025 Free Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details

World No. 1️⃣ Sinner faces the unpredictable Bublik in a blockbuster #RG25 quarter-final showdown!🔥 Watch #RolandGarros Quarter-Final today - LIVE on #SonyLIV 📲 pic.twitter.com/XtWKYRAifp — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) June 4, 2025

