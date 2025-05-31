German star Alexander Zverev will be up against Flavio Cobolli of Italy in the third round of the ongoing French Open 2025 Roland Garros Men's Singles on Saturday, May 31. The Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli French Open 2025 Roland Garros clash is scheduled to begin at 5:50 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) or later at Philippe Chatrier. Fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli match can tune in to Sony Sports TV channels, as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2025 Roland Garros in India. Fans in India can also avail themselves of live streaming viewing options for the Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli French Open 2025 Roland Garros third round Men's Singles match on the SonyLIV and FanCode app and website. French Open 2025: Iga Swiatek Survives Second-Set Scare To Extend Reign to 24 Wins.

Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli French Open 2025

Don't know what are your plans for Saturday but this is ours 👀 Full order of play here ➡️ https://t.co/WcrqjnL7tQ #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/WbaPqtPvrx — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 30, 2025

