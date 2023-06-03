Alexander Zverev will be continuing his French Open 2023 campaign on Saturday, June 3. Zverev will face Frances Tiafoe in the third round at Roland Garros. The match has a probable starting time of 11:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of French Open 2023 in India. Fans will be able to watch Alexander Zverev vs Frances Tiafoe, French Open 2023 match on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD/HD and Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD channels. Meanwhile, the SonyLiv app will provide the live streaming of this game in India.

Alexander Zverev vs Frances Tiafoe, French Open 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

There will be no shortage of entertainment on Day 7️⃣ of @rolandgarros 🍿 Pick one match you're looking forward to 🎾⚔️#SonySportsNetwork #RolandGarros #ClayThatSlays pic.twitter.com/8IWQh9UqIk — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 3, 2023

