Alexander Zverev will be gearing up for the first round of Wimbledon 2023 on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Alexander Zverev will be facing Gjis Brouwer in the first round. The match has a probable starting time of 05.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of Wimbledon 2023 in India. Fans will be able to watch Alexander Zverev vs Gjis Brouwer, Wimbledon 2023 match on Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD Channels. Meanwhile, the Disney+ Hotstar app will provide the live streaming of this game in India. Wimbledon 2023: Iga Swiatek Destroys Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2, 6-0, Reaches Third Round.

Alexander Zverev vs Gjis Brouwer, Wimbledon 2023 Live Streaming Online

On Day 3 of #Wimbledon2023, action was unlimited!@Vijay_Amritraj reviews stellar performances of those who made it BIG - @iga_swiatek, @DjokerNole & @steftsitsipas! 🙌 Tune-in to Day 4 of #WimbledonOnStar Today | 3:30 PM onwards | Star Sports Network & Disney+ Hotstar pic.twitter.com/BEXH0bM4dj — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 6, 2023

