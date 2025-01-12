Qinwen Zheng, the Paris Olympics 2024 gold medallist will look to get Australian Open 2025 campaign underway with a win when she takes on Anca Todoni in the first round on Sunday, January 12. The Anca Todoni vs Qinwen Zheng match is slated to be played at the Rod Laver Arena and is expected to start at 6:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the Australian Open 2025 in India and fans can watch the Anca Todoni vs Qinwen Zheng live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch Anca Todoni vs Qinwen Zheng live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but with a subscription. Australian Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Other Contenders For AO25 Women’s Singles Title.

Anca Todoni vs Qinwen Zheng

