USA tennis stars Ann Li and Jessica Pegula are up for a clash in the second round of the women's singles French Open 2025 Roland Garros on Thursday, May 29. The much-awaited clash is expected to start at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Ann Li vs Jessica Pegula match is scheduled to be played at the Philippe Chatrier. Fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the Ann Li vs Jessica Pegula French Open 2025 Roland Garros second-round match can tune in to Sony Sports TV channels, as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2025, Roland Garros, in India. Fans in India can also avail themselves of live streaming viewing options for the Ann Li vs Jessica Pegula match on the SonyLIV and FanCode app and website. Rohan Bopanna, Adam Pavlasek Advance to Men's Doubles Second Round at French Open 2025 With Victory Over USA's Robert Cash and James Tracy.

Ann Li vs Jessica Pegula, French Open 2025

The spotlight is on the women’s draw on Day 5 🎾 Don’t miss a moment. Stream it all LIVE on FanCode 📱#RolandGarrosOnFanCode #AdvantageFans pic.twitter.com/umXm0HdXlv — FanCode (@FanCode) May 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)