World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will be up against Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round of the ongoing French Open 2025 Roland Garros Women's Singles on Sunday, June 1. The Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova French Open 2025 Roland Garros clash is scheduled to begin at 5:55 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) or later at Court Suzanne Lenglen. Fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova match can tune in to Sony Sports TV channels, as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2025 Roland Garros in India. Fans in India can also avail themselves of live streaming viewing options for the Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova French Open 2025 Roland Garros fourth round Women's Singles match on the SonyLIV & FanCode app and website. Jasmine Paolini Tosses Her French Open 2025 Match Towel To Fans Who Fight Over Ownership; Annoyed Italian Star Tennis Player Takes it Back (Watch Video).

Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova French Open 2025

Sunday starts of the second week at Roland-Garros 🔥 Full order of play here ➡️ https://t.co/YzTl8AkvkM#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/zZDNkTd3dC — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 31, 2025

