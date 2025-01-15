Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka will look to continue her good form when she locks against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in a second round women's singles match on Wednesday, January 15. The popular Rod Laver Arena will host the Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro showdown that is expected to start approximately at 6:00 AM IST Indian Standard Time). In India, Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of the Australian Open 2025 and fans can watch the Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. Fans who are interested in online viewing options, can tune in to the SonyLIV app and website and watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro live streaming, but after having a subscription. Australian Open 2025 Day 3 Highlights, Daily Round-Up and Match Results: India’s Rohan Bopanna Suffers Shocking Defeat, 18-Year-Old Joao Fonesca Secures Huge Win Over Andrey Rublev, and Other Top Results.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro Live Telecast

