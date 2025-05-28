Aryna Sabalenka will continue her march for the French Open 2025 title when she takes on Jil Teichmann in a second round match, on Wednesday, May 28. The Aryna Sabalenka vs Jil Teichmann match is set to be played at the Court Suzanne Lenglen and it is expected to start approximately at 9:50 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). With Sony Sports Network being the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2025, fans can watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Jil Teichmann live telecast on its channels. There's also an online viewing option as fans can watch the Aryna Sabalenka vs Jil Teichmann live streaming on the SonyLIV as well as FanCode apps and websites, but would require a subscription and pass respectively. French Open 2025: Joao Fonseca Becomes Second-Youngest Roland Garros Match Winner After Carlos Alcaraz.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Jil Teichmann

𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐩 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 #RG25 𝐑𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 2️⃣ Catch Alcaraz, Rune, Sabalenka & more lighting up the clay at the #RolandGarris streaming LIVE on #SonyLIV 📲 pic.twitter.com/6mzrhZWMI8 — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) May 28, 2025

