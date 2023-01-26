5th seed Aryna Sabalenka will face Polish tennis star Magda Linette in the semifinal of the Australian Open 2023 Women's Singles. The game will begin after 3:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the iconic Roda Laver Arena, Melbourne. Sony Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights for Australian Open 2023 in India. Fans can watch the Aryna Sabalenka vs Magda Linette match live on Sony Sports 5. If you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Sony Liv app or website. Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna Enter Final of Australian Open 2023 Mixed Doubles; Beat Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski

Aryna Sabalenka vs Magda Linette On Sony Sports Network

These final 4️⃣ will tussle for #AO2023 🏆 Watch the Women's Singles Semi-Finals tomorrow, only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺 #SlamOfTheGreats pic.twitter.com/mfaQDEr8Uw — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 25, 2023

