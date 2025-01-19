Aryna Sabalenka will square off against Mirra Andreeva in the fourth round of women's singles in the Australian Open 2025 on Sunday, January 19. The Aryna Sabalenka vs Mirra Andreeva match is set to be played at the Rod Laver Arena and it starts at approximately 6:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Australian Open 2025 in India and fans can watch the Aryna Sabalenka vs Mirra Andreeva live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. There's an online viewing option as well and fans can watch the Aryna Sabalenka vs Mirra Andreeva live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but after purchasing a subscription. Today’s Tennis Match Live: Check Australian Open 2025 Schedule for January 19.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Mirra Andreeva

