A number of blockbuster clashes are in store for fans at the Australian Open 2025 on Sunday, January 19. In men's singles, Jack Draper will square off against Carlos Alcaraz while Alex Zverev takes on Ugo Humbert in a fourth round clash. Novak Djokovic will also be in action in his fourth round contest against Jiri Lehecka. Rohan Bopanna and Zhang Shuai will continue their mixed doubles in the second round where they face the team of Hugo Nys and Taylor Townsend. In women's singles, Aryna Sabalenka will square off against Mirra Andreeva while Paula Badosa faces Olga Danilovic. Australian Open 2025 Day 7 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek Move to Round Four; Power Couple Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils Advance in Single's Categories.

Australian Open 2025 Schedule for January 19

